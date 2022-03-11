Watch
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past No. 16 Illinois 65-63

Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives on Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indiana defeated Illinois 65-63. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Mar 11, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points, including three free throws in the closing seconds, and Indiana beat top-seeded and 16th-ranked Illinois 65-63 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Jackson-Davis knocked down two free throws with 26.1 seconds left to put the Hoosiers ahead 64-63.

The Illini had two possessions with a chance to take the lead, but Trent Frazier threw a bad pass and Andre Curbelo missed a layup.

Ninth-seeded Indiana followed up Thursday's win over Michigan by stunning the Illini to reach the Big Ten semifinals for the first time since 2013. Kofi Cockburn had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois.

