All-Star Gospel Celebration helps kicks of All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the events kicking off NBA All-Star weekend is the All-Star Gospel Celebration. It will honor people like Mike Epps, Andre Iguodala, and Oscar Tshiebwe.

It’s an even that started 17 years ago and has been part of NBA All-Star weekend in city’s across the country.

“When it’s a calling, it’s a calling,” said Tomeka Holyfield, the events creator.

It brings together church leaders, current and former NBA players, influential community members, and gospel artists. It’s a night of gospel music and celebration of faith.

“What we really hope it does is bring people together. We’re always about unifying people and having people come and gather for what takes place in the city for a unifying effort, so for the faith community, sports community, as well as the gospel music community,” said Pastor Kenneth Sullivan from New Direction Church.

Holyfield says it’s an opportunity to see players in a new light and share stories behind the success.

“We see the guys on the court, but what did it take to get there. It took tenacity, it took faith. I mean only so many people get to the NBA, so you have to have a lot of faith. We express and expound on those faith walks,” said Holyfield.

Oscar Tshiebwe plays is on a two way contract for the Indiana Pacers. On Thursday night, he’ll be honored for his faith based work and how he continues to help his home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“I grew up in a very very poor area. To me to come here and work so hard it was the mentality growing up coming to work harder and go back and help my family,” said Tshiebwe.

The All-Star Gospel Celebration starts at 7 p.m. on the Madam Walker Legacy Center.