Celeb spotting around Indy during NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrities will takeover the Circle City during NBA All-Star Weekend from February 15-18.

Many events throughout the city promise celebrity appearances, but will cost.

NBA sanctioned events around the city include the NBA Crossover Concert series featuring Lil Wayne, Keith Urban, T-Pain, Walker Hayes and Zedd at the Indiana Convention Center. They also include the NBA All-Star Celebrity game on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium where the likes of Lilly Singh, Conor Daly, Micah Parsons and Jennifer Hudson will appear.

There will be several self-promoted events around include concerts from 2 Chainz and Boosie at the Vogue Theatre in Broad Ripple and All-Starry Night at Newfields.

At any of these ticketed events you can expect to see many celebrities taking in Indy and all there is to offer.

Influencer Keith Lee is also said to be coming to Indy for the weekend and he is expected to visit multiple black-owned restaurants in the area to review them.

Local restaurants will be popular spots for those hopeful to catch an eye on a celebrity.

ESPN's Shannon Sharpe, who is scheduled to coach the NBA All-Star celebrity game mentioned recently on air his plans to go to Kountry Kitchen and St. Elmo's while in town.