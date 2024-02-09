Guide to events happening during NBA All-Star weekend 2024 in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be no shortage of events around the city during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Beginning with a big kickoff bash in Bicentennial Plaza outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 15, there will be countless opportunities to catch some of the action in and around the Circle City.

Thursday, Feb. 15.

The weekend kicks off with the NBA All-Star Tip-Off Ceremony in Bicentennial Unity Plaza at 6:30 p.m.

The opening ceremony will set the tone for the weekend. The ceremony will be anchored by Indy’s diverse musical talent and will include a short presentation from city and state dignitaries, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and NBA representatives, and will conclude with fireworks to mark the opening of NBA All-Star 2024.

Thursday night will also feature the NBA on TNT Roadshow with musical performances from Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Diesel at the Indiana Convention Center.

Friday, Feb. 16

Concerts at the NBA Crossover event inside the Indiana Convention Center will kick off Friday night with shows from Zeddand T-Pain.

The night also brings the first on-court activities of the weekend.

At Lucas Oil Stadium, the NBA All-Star Celebrity game will tip-off with the likes of Conor Daly, Jennifer Hudson, Micah Parsons and more taking the court.

Teams in the Celebrity All-Star game will be coached by Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith. Peyton Manning will serve as an assistant coach.

Around the corner at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the young stars of the game will take the court in the NBA Rising Stars game. Indiana Pacers star Bennedict Mathurin is scheduled to play in the 4-team showcase.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Action turns up on Saturday night with a pre-game concerts by country stars Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Walker Hayes at the NBA Crossover event inside the convention center.

Following the concert, thousands of fans are expected to flood into All-Star Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium for the showboating night ahead that features the Dunk contest and the 3-point shootout.

The Dunk Contest participants include Jacob Toppin, Jaylen Brown, Mac McClung and Jaime Jaquez.

The 3-point Contest will feature the following:



Malik Beasley (Bucks)

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Damian Lillard (Bucks)

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Trae Young (Hawks)

Sunday, Feb. 18

The big day begins with Lil Wayne headlining the third and final day of the NBA Crossover at 3 p.m. inside the convention center.

The 72nd annual NBA All-Star Game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m., with performances by Jennifer Hudson and Babyface.