Fans, businesses still excited for All-Star Weekend despite snow

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the snow and colder weather, fans still flocked downtown to enjoy the All-Star festivities, and that included stopping by local businesses who are ready to welcome in the crowds.

From Mass Avenue to Monument Circle, fans from all over and business of all kinds are ready for what All-Star Weekend will bring.

“We’re expecting definitely big crowds and larger volumes than a typical weekend,” said Carmen Haynes, bartender at Nine Irish Brothers on Mass Ave.

Bars like Nine Irish Brothers are stocking the shelves.

“We’ve definitely been stocking up our liquor and beer, getting extra communication between staffing,” said Haynes.

WRTV Businesses gearing up for All-Star weekend

While fans are eager to fuel up for the festivities.

“We went to a couple bars, and we got a list of bars to go to,” said fans Patrick Doyle and Tarun Subramanian, who traveled from out of town.

Local pop-up shops are also getting in on the action, laying out exclusive All-Star apparel.

“A lot of vintage, throwback to 80’s and 90’s jerseys and sports cards as well,” said Jon Rangel, the owner of Proper Variety and Events.

WRTV Local pop-ups preparing ready for All-Star weekend

Cafes right off Monument Circle are also ready for hot cocoa to be a hot seller with the cold.

“Given the influx that we’re expecting tomorrow, we’ll probably refill it [hot chocolate] a few times and sell upwards of 60 to 70 gallons,” added South Bend Chocolate Café General Manager Pat Kelly.

Despite the cold and snow, basketball fans aren’t letting the weather call a timeout on their All-Star plans.

WRTV South Bend Chocolate Cafe preparing to sell more hot chocolate

“I’m actually going to the game on Saturday night, three-point, all that stuff so I excited for that,” said local fan Hanner Baer.

“Dunk contest, three-point contest tomorrow. Should be a good time. The snow is not going to deter us, that’s for sure,” added Bryce Peavler, a fan in town from Colorado.

