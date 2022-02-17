Watch
Pacers wave Tristan Thompson, who's expected to sign with Chicago Bulls

Posted at 6:22 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 18:22:46-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers announced Thursday that it has waived Tristan Thompson, bringing its roster to 16.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle announced the decision Wednesday following the Pacers' 113-108 win against the Washington Wizards, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Thompson plans to sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls, ABC 7 reported.

He had appeared in four games total for Indiana, with his 17 points against the Wizards on Wednesday his most since the trade.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan did not comment on Thompson's addition following the team's 125-118 victory against the Kings on Wednesday night, saying he hadn't seen Carlisle's comments, ABC 7 reported.

