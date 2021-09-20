Reich doesn't give time frame for Wentz to return to the field after spraining ankles

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz sprained both ankles in Sunday's loss to the Rams, but Head Coach Frank Reich did not give any firm time frame on when Wentz might return to action. Reich said he has confidence in backup quarterback Jacob Eason being ready if needed this week.

Wentz was injured while being taken down on a tackle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams. He limped to the bench to be evaulated, and the Colts medical staff did some work over the course of several minutes. After having his right ankle re-taped, Wentz tried to make another go at it but was unable to be properly mobile.

Eason entered for the Colts next drive, and threw an interception that essentially sealed the game for the Rams.

The Colts play their next three games on the road. This Sunday at Tennessee, followed by trips to Miami and Baltimore.

