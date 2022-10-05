Savannah Bananas to play Banana Ball at Victory Field in June 2023

INDIANAPOLIS— Go Bananas, Indianapolis!

The Savannah Bananas, fresh off their summer breakout documentary series “Bananaland” on ESPN Plus, have announced their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. The tour includes a stop at Victory Field on June 30, 2023.

“Victory Field is one of the most iconic minor league stadiums in the country,” said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. “We are fired up to be bringing our Banana Ball Show to Indianapolis.”

The Bananas will take on their rivals, the Party Animals at Victory Field under the rules of Banana Ball.

“The Savannah Bananas provide a fun, captivating and family-friendly baseball experience for fans of all ages,” Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president & general manager said. “We are excited to welcome the newest and zaniest version of baseball, Banana Ball, to Victory Field next June.”

Tickets start at $25, and children age 3 and under get in free as long as they do not occupy a seat. Concessions will be available for purchase and are not included in the price of the ticket. Game time and ticket information will be released at a later date.

Tickets – sold exclusively by the Savannah Bananas – are not yet on sale, but fans may sign up to receive presale alerts.

The Savannah Bananas are a circus-like baseball team who have sold out every game since 2016, totaling over 180 sell-outs.