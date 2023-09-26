Stewart Haas teams with Wonder Bread, Old Spice to bring "Talladega Nights" paint schemes back

NORTH CAROLINA — Stewart Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece will try to live by the motto "If you ain't first, you're last" this weekend.

The pair, in partnership will Wonder Bread and Old Spice, will bring back the iconic paint schemes driven by Cal Naughton Jr. and Ricky Bobby in the 2006 movie "Talladega Nights."

Preece will man the No. 41 Wonder Bread machine, while Briscoe, an Indiana-born driver, will man the Old Spice No. 14 Ford Mustang.

“Talladega Nights is one movie that most people have seen and laughed with, and these really cool paint schemes will bring back those memories,” Preece said. “Getting to have my teammate, Chase Briscoe, in the Old Spice car makes it all come together. The movie remains relevant after all these years, and there’s no better track than Talladega to work with your teammates. We’re going to have a lot of fun this weekend and I hope we get the No. 41 Wonder Bread Ford Mustang in victory lane.”

Thankfully for Preece, the sponsorship from Wonder Bread comes without the added Fig Newtons logo in the middle of his windshield.

“Talladega Nights is one of my all-time favorite movies, and I’m really glad that Old Spice was on board to come back to Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Briscoe, whose No. 14 car was once sponsored by Old Spice when it was driven by Stewart. “We couldn’t do this Talladega Nights deal without them, and as a Tony Stewart fan who has gone on to drive his car, it’s really special to be the one to bring it back for all the fans.”

If you enjoy "picturing Jesus in a tuxedo shirt" and want to get "all jacked up on Mountain Dew" while watching the return of the iconic paint schemes made famous by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway begins at 2 p.m. locally.