Things to watch as Fever pick No. 1 in Monday night's WNBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are loaded with things to watch for in Monday night’s WNBA Draft.

The draft begins at 7 p.m. at Spring Studios in Manhattan with the Indiana Fever scheduled to pick first.

Consensus among many has the Fever landing on South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston with the first pick. Beyond that, with the Fever’s four additional picks in the three-round draft, it is anyone’s guess what the team will do as they build a squad around new head coach Christie Sides.

The Fever will host a draft party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight with viewing of the draft, player meet-and-greets and much more. Tickets are free but must be reserved here.

In addition to the first overall pick, the Fever will pick again with the seventh, 13th, 17th and 25th overall picks.

Outside of the Fever, numerous players will Indiana ties will anxiously await to hear their name called.

Indiana Hoosiers standout Grace Berger is projected to go in the first round of Monday’s draft.

Two former high school standouts in the Hoosier state will also hope to hear their name called.

Kayana Traylor of Martinsville spent multiple collegiate years at Purdue before transferring to Virginia Tech. As a Hokie, Traylor helped guide the team to the Final Four.

Emily Kiser of Noblesville spent her entire collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines.

Both Kiser and Traylor are projected late picks in the draft.