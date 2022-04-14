Three Indy Indians pitchers combine for no-hitter

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis Indians pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter Wednesday night against the St. Paul Saints.
Chase De Jong started the game and threw seven innings of nearly perfect baseball. He struck out nine and walked two batters.
Austin Brice pitched the eighth inning and Yerry De Los Santos closed out the game by striking out two Saints batters.
The Indians won the game 5-0 and moved to 6-2 on the season.
