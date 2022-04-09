Trayce Jackson-Davis says he's declaring for the 2022 NBA draft

BLOOMINGTON — Trayce Jackson-Davis announced on Instagram Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA draft while also maintaining his eligibility.

Jackson-Davis has spent the past three years on the IU mens basketball team.

"I have cherished every moment wearing the candy stripes uniform with pride," he wrote. "To my teammates: I'm thankful to have bonds that go beyond the court, and a big thanks to to fans that packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall every week."

Since 2019-20, the Greenwood native ranks fifth nationally in scoring (1,588), sixth in field goals made (588), fourth in free throws made (412) and second in free throw attempts (797), according to IU's website.