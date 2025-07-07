Tyrese Haliburton confirmed out for next season following Achilles injury

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have officially confirmed that star guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-2026 season after he tore his Achilles.

“He will not play next year. We would not jeopardize that now, so don’t get any hopes up that he will play,” Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said after a Summer League practice.

Pritchard added that for now, the team will focus on developing the skills of other players on the team.

"We will have some guys who will hopefully have some opportunities to grow," he said. "And when [Haliburton] gets back, that will be the cherry on top."

President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard addressed the media following today’s Summer League practice. pic.twitter.com/5hzEWquMIa — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 7, 2025

Haliburton tore his Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He fell to the court while driving to the basket, visibly in pain. A day later, he underwent surgery on his right Achilles tendon.

On social media, Haliburton described his frustration with the injury as "unfathomable."

"I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment, and this is how it ends?” he wrote. He also expressed that he would go through it all again to fight for the city and his team.

PREVIOUS | Tyrese Haliburton posts update on social media following surgery on Achilles

To support Haliburton during his recovery, the Pacers have launched the "Hearts for Hali" campaign, encouraging fans to show their support through personal videos, photos, and messages of support here.

According to medical experts, recovery from Achilles injuries usually takes around 10 to 11 months.