Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tyrese Haliburton confirmed out for next season following Achilles injury

Pacers Bucks Basketball
Morry Gash/AP
Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton reacts to his three pointer during the second half of Game 2 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Milwaukee.The Pacers won 125-108 to tie the series 1-1. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Pacers Bucks Basketball
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have officially confirmed that star guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-2026 season after he tore his Achilles.

“He will not play next year. We would not jeopardize that now, so don’t get any hopes up that he will play,” Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said after a Summer League practice.

Pritchard added that for now, the team will focus on developing the skills of other players on the team.

"We will have some guys who will hopefully have some opportunities to grow," he said. "And when [Haliburton] gets back, that will be the cherry on top."

Haliburton tore his Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He fell to the court while driving to the basket, visibly in pain. A day later, he underwent surgery on his right Achilles tendon.

On social media, Haliburton described his frustration with the injury as "unfathomable."

"I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment, and this is how it ends?” he wrote. He also expressed that he would go through it all again to fight for the city and his team.

PREVIOUS | Tyrese Haliburton posts update on social media following surgery on Achilles

To support Haliburton during his recovery, the Pacers have launched the "Hearts for Hali" campaign, encouraging fans to show their support through personal videos, photos, and messages of support here.

According to medical experts, recovery from Achilles injuries usually takes around 10 to 11 months.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.