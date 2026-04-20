WRTV to air 'All ACcess: The Draft' special ahead of NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Circle City Broadcasting (CCB) is continuing to expand locally produced programming across its WRTV franchise with a special edition of All ACcess ahead of the NFL Draft.

All ACcess: The Draft, hosted by Sports Director Anthony “AC” Calhoun, will air April 23 at 7:30 p.m., leading into the first round of the NFL Draft.

The special reflects CCB’s broader strategy to grow original, local sports coverage on WRTV, with a focus on Indiana athletes, teams and storylines.

That includes IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza, whose rise from the Big Ten Championship Game through the College Football Playoff and National Championship now leads to draft night. WRTV’s All Indiana Sports Team has followed his journey every step of the way.

The program will also highlight talent from Purdue, Notre Dame and IU — including Indianapolis native Omar Cooper Jr. — along with other in-state prospects. Coverage will include draft projections and analysis focused on what it all means for Indiana programs and fans.

AC will lead live coverage with real-time updates, storytelling and insight centered on the players and moments that matter most to Central Indiana viewers.

In addition to draft analysis, the special will feature:



A one-on-one interview with Indiana head football coach Curt Cignetti

Coverage of the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare for draft weekend

A behind-the-scenes look at Indianapolis’ efforts to host a future NFL Draft

All ACcess: The Draft airs April 23 at 7:30 p.m. on WRTV.

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