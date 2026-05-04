Where ABC, Caitlin Clark and The Fever meet local journalistic TV

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV will air a special edition of its All ACcess Indy sports franchise ahead of the Indiana Fever’s 2026 season opener, highlighting one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.

Circle City Broadcasting owner, president and CEO DuJuan McCoy announced the 30-minute special will air May 9 and be hosted by WRTV Sports Director Anthony “AC” Calhoun.

Titled All ACcess Indy: Season Opener, the program will preview the Fever’s matchup against the Dallas Wings while offering in-depth coverage of the team, its players and key storylines heading into the season.

Much of the attention centers on star guard Caitlin Clark, whose return is fueling renewed excitement for the franchise after the team missed the playoffs last season. Clark is widely seen as a transformative figure for the WNBA and a major driver of growing fan interest across Central Indiana.

The special will include:



Insight from head coach Stephanie White on the team’s outlook

A closer look at Kelsey Mitchell’s role on and off the court

Analysis and updates from Fever television announcer Pat Boylan

McCoy said the broadcast reflects the partnership between national coverage and local journalism.

“This is just another example of how national broadcasts and local journalism partner to bring our community full comprehensive journalistic coverage of their favorite teams and stars,” McCoy said.The May 9 broadcast is one of four Indiana Fever games set to air on WRTV-ABC this season.

All ACcess Indy: Season Opener airs at 12 p.m., followed by ABC pregame coverage at 12:30 p.m. The Fever’s regular season opener against the Dallas Wings tips off at 1 p.m. on WRTV.

RECENT

WRTV adding 3 new locally produced weeknd shows | WRTV announces new morning team, expands LIVE AM coverage starting May 4 | CCB completes WRTV acquisition in Indianapolis