High gas prices cause lawn care companies to add extra charges

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices are tough on people, families, and households.

However, they also touch on many businesses including local lawn-care companies.

Those gas prices are causing companies to recoup the cost, and it’s leading to higher prices for customers.

"We have kind of this range of where it could be, but it has far exceeded where we thought it may get,” said Matt Green, the owner of Green's Lawncare & Property Services.

“So, unfortunately, we had to add a fuel surcharge, so every week that gas is over $4.25, we have had to add a $5 surcharge to everybody ‘s bill."

Green says his fuel costs to run his business have more than doubled and summer hasn't even officially started. But fuel isn't only affecting how much it costs his company power equipment.

"When we go to buy fertilizer, those prices are astronomically high because they also have to transport that fertilizer from wherever it was made, to the distribution center, and then us,” said Green. “So, it's hitting us on every single front that you can imagine."

Green says his company has taken measures to decrease the amount of fuel it's using. It's doing so by extending hours during the week and not working on weekends.

It's also not having employees drive back to the main shop in an effort to save gas.

But even with cutting down trips and trimming down extra expenses, Green said that eventually, if gas prices get much higher, his company may have to end up eating the cost.

"We may either have to consider raising our prices again or we are just going to have to eat the price, eventually. Everybody is hurting from this," said Green.

Green's Lawncare says once gas prices dip below $4.25 a gallon, it will no longer charge its customers the surcharge they currently are to offset expenses

The company has looked into investing in electric options but says that option is currently too expensive.