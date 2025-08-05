Heat and humidity will build again heading towards the weekend

Headlines



LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT

VERY SPOTTY DOWNPOURS WEDNESDAY

WARMER AND MORE HUMID

A few very isolated downpours will be around this evening; otherwise, look for plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. It should be a nice night for those heading to $2 Tuesday at the fair.

Patchy dense fog is possible overnight. If you have experienced rain in the past few days, you will have a much better chance of fog formation. Any fog will quickly burn off Wednesday morning once the sun rises.

Look for plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, with just a few isolated storms developing in the afternoon hours. The best chance of storms on Wednesday will be east of Indianapolis. Temperatures will be a bit warmer as we climb into the mid-80s.

From Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will be warmer and more humid. Actual temperatures will be closer to 90°F, and heat index values will range from the low to mid-90s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Patchy dense fog. Low: 67°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Very spotty pm storms High: 86°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast