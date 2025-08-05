Heat and humidity will build again heading towards the weekend

Headlines
- LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT
- VERY SPOTTY DOWNPOURS WEDNESDAY
- WARMER AND MORE HUMID
A few very isolated downpours will be around this evening; otherwise, look for plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. It should be a nice night for those heading to $2 Tuesday at the fair.
Patchy dense fog is possible overnight. If you have experienced rain in the past few days, you will have a much better chance of fog formation. Any fog will quickly burn off Wednesday morning once the sun rises.
Look for plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, with just a few isolated storms developing in the afternoon hours. The best chance of storms on Wednesday will be east of Indianapolis. Temperatures will be a bit warmer as we climb into the mid-80s.
From Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will be warmer and more humid. Actual temperatures will be closer to 90°F, and heat index values will range from the low to mid-90s.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mainly clear. Patchy dense fog. Low: 67°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Very spotty pm storms High: 86°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 89°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast