Close call for boy, father as lightning strikes tree near Monroe Co. scout camp

MONROE COUNTY — A young Scout and his father had a close call with a lightning strike Friday morning when a storm moved through the area they are staying for camp.

A father who spoke with WRTV's Vic Ryckaert said they were walking by the tree when it was struck by lightning. The boy, 11, didn't appear to be injured, but the father said it burned some of his leg hair.

Ryckaert was also attending the camp as a volunteer with his son and was there when the storm blew through Thursday morning.

The father said they were going to get checked out a local clinic as a precaution.

Hundreds of scouts and adult volunteers are at Camp Ransburg near Bloomington as Scouts attempt to earn their badges, including the weather merit badge.

As of noon, power was still out at the camp.