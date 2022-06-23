INDIANAPOLIS — Several counties in central Indiana will be under an Air Quality Action Day Friday due to the high ozone levels in the forecast.

According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the following central Indiana counties will be under the action day status:

Marion

Bartholomew

Boone

Brown

Delaware

Hamilton

Hendricks

Howard

Madison

Shelby

Also included are the following counties from other parts of the state:



St. Joseph

Elkhart

Lake

Porter

LaPorte

Vigo

Carroll

Tippecanoe

IDEM said children, people who are elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid heavy work outdoors.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapor, according to IDEM. It can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.

IDEM recommends following these tips to help reduce the ozone levels:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

The Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date.