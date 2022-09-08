More rain is needed to further ease dry conditions

Central Indiana has been through quite the dry stretch of weather.

May, June and July all came in with below-average rainfall.

Finally, we turned the corner in August!

Indy finished more than one-inch above average with rainfall last month. September is off to a bit of a slow start with rainfall though.

The city is nearly a half inch below average so far. The takeaway here is that recent rain has eased our dry conditions somewhat, but it's still not enough to completely erase the dry conditions of the summer.

wrtv



This week's drought monitor shows northern locations are still considered to be abnormally dry. That is an improvement over last week when some southern locations were also in the abnormally dry category.

Overall, it's about a 14% decrease in dry conditions between the two weeks.

wrtv

In order to see more improvement, we need to keep the rainy momentum from August going into September. We are looking at the return of rain chances this weekend into the start of next week.

A slow-moving weather system will bring off-and-on rain chances. We aren't expecting heavy rainfall.

Models are currently bringing in about a third to a half inch of rain between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday.