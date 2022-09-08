Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More rain is needed to further ease dry conditions

KM4.png
wrtv
KM4.png
Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 17:17:24-04

Central Indiana has been through quite the dry stretch of weather.

May, June and July all came in with below-average rainfall.

Finally, we turned the corner in August!

Indy finished more than one-inch above average with rainfall last month. September is off to a bit of a slow start with rainfall though.

The city is nearly a half inch below average so far. The takeaway here is that recent rain has eased our dry conditions somewhat, but it's still not enough to completely erase the dry conditions of the summer.

KM2.png


This week's drought monitor shows northern locations are still considered to be abnormally dry. That is an improvement over last week when some southern locations were also in the abnormally dry category.

Overall, it's about a 14% decrease in dry conditions between the two weeks.

KM1.png

In order to see more improvement, we need to keep the rainy momentum from August going into September. We are looking at the return of rain chances this weekend into the start of next week.

A slow-moving weather system will bring off-and-on rain chances. We aren't expecting heavy rainfall.

Models are currently bringing in about a third to a half inch of rain between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday.

KM3.png
TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018