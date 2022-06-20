Multiple counties under Air Quality Action Day status

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday in multiple Indiana counties due to high ozone levels.

According to the IDEM, AQAD is effective from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified day.

Those sensitive to changes in air quality can be affected by the high ozone levels. Children, the elderly, and anyone with a heart or lung condition should reduce or avoid any exertion and heavy work that is outdoors.

The counties affected by the AQAD are:

Marion County

Bartholomew County

Boone County

Brown County

Delaware County

Hamilton County

Hendricks County

Howard County

Madison County

Shelby County

Clark County

Floyd County

Daviess County

Dubois County

Gibson County

Greene County

Knox County

Perry County

Pike County

Posey County

Spencer County

Vanderburgh County

Warrick County

Vigo County

Carroll County

Tippecanoe County

IDEM released tips on how everyone can help reduce ozone by making certain changes to their daily habits. You can:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

The ground-level ozone is created when sunlight and hot weather are combined with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. Ozone on the ground is a lung irritant that can cause breathing difficulties and cough for those who are sensitive to this.