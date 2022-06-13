Take advantage of public spaces to cool off in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana braces for extreme heat, city officials are urging residents to stay inside.
If there is not a place to immediately cool down, you can take advantage of open Indy Parks family centers, public libraries and splash pads throughout the city.
"We don’t necessarily designate “official” cooling centers but encourage all residents to make use of these public spaces, as well as free pool access starting this year," a spokesperson for the Office of Public Health and Safety said.
Several Indy Parks family centers will be open to the public throughout the week.
There will be several public pools open from Wednesday to Sunday this week as the heat and humidity continue.
Splash pads are also open to the public throughout the city every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The splash pads feature zero-depth entry and are ADA accessible. Most also have shade structures for additional relief.
Splash pad locations throughout the city.
- Andrew Ramsey Park
- 310 W. 42nd St.
- Arsenal Park
- 1400 E. 46th St.
- Bel Aire Park
- 2901 W. Mooresville Rd.
- Bertha Ross Park
- 3700 N. Clifton Ave.
- Carson Park
- 5400 S. High School Rd.
- Christian Park
- 4125 English Ave.
- Clayton LaSalle
- 401 S. LaSalle St.
- Dan Wakefield Park
- 6051 N. Broadway St.
- Grassy Creek Park
- 10510 E. 30th St.
- Haughville Park
- 520 N. Belleview Place
- Holliday Park
- 6363 Spring Mill Dr.
- Jake Greene Park
- 1700 Franklin Rd.
- Municipal Gardens Park
- 1831 N. Lafayette Rd.
- Riverwood Park
- 7201 Crittenden Ave.
- Stout Field Park
- 3820 Bradbury Rd.
- Wes Montgomery Park
- 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane
- Wildwood Park
- 8100 Southeastern Ave.
- Willard Park Pool
- 1901 E. Washington St.
- Windsor Village Park
- 6510 E. 25th St.