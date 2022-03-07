Watch
NWS confirms EF0 tornado caused damage near Royal Center in Cass County

cass county tornado march 2022.png
Photo Provided/Cass County Emergency Management
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado caused damage on Sunday, March 6, 2022, near Royal Center in Cass County. No serious injuries were reported.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 11:08:09-05

CASS COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirms an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage early Sunday morning in Cass County.

The NWS said the tornado was about four miles southwest of Royal Center.

The winds from the storm peaked around 70 miles per hour and the tornado was on the ground for about a half-mile.

It brought down trees and damaged buildings and signs but no serious injuries were reported.

