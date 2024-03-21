Gov. Holcomb signs disaster declaration for counties affected by EF-3 tornado

DELAWARE COUNTY — Gov. Holcomb has signed an executive order declaring disaster tornado relief for Delaware, Randolph and Jefferson counties a week after a tornado swept through parts of the state.

“I’ve taken action to ensure the victims of mother nature's wrath can rebuild their roots here in Indiana,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I want those impacted to know that the state is here to help in whatever capacity is necessary."

38 Hoosiers suffered injuries, 62 structures were destroyed and 72 structures suffered major damage after the EF-3 tornado blew through on March 14. Power outages affected nearly 10,000 homes.

The executive order allows the residents to receive federal, state and local assistance faster.

Staff from the Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the BMV and the Family and Social Services Administration will provide various services to those in need throughout the week.

Hoosiers are encouraged to call 866-211-9966 for referrals to necessary services and to report damage.

Those needing emergency mental health services should call 988 to be connected to resources.