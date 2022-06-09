NWS confirms tornado touch down in Madison Co. during Wednesday storms

SUMMITVILLE — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Madison County during Wednesday night's storm outbreak.

NWS crews were on the scene surveying the damage on Thursday.

Tornado-warned storms blew through several parts of central Indiana, leaving a mess of branches and damaged homes in their wake Wednesday evening.

PHOTOS | Tornado-warned storms leave trail of damage in central Indiana

Possible tornadoes also touched down in Rush County in at least one area.

The NWS says they do not have a specific EF rating for Wednesday's tornado at this time but will be working to review the damage trail and determine the tornado's strength.