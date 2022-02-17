Travel advisories, watches issued as rain causes flooding across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Many counties in Indiana are under travel advisories and watches late Thursday as heavy rain caused issues with flooding.

As of 6:30 p.m., a watch is in effect for Benton, Cass, Fulton, Jasper, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Starke and Warren counties.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Adams, Allen, Carroll, Clay, Dekalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Knox, Kosciusko, Miami, Monroe, Orange, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, St. Joseph, Sullivan, Switzerland, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley counties.

This map is updated by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

What does a travel advisory mean in Indiana?

A travel advisory in Indiana is coded yellow on the travel map. This is the lowest level of a travel advisory and means routine travel and activities may be restricted in some areas due to a hazardous situation. People should use caution or avoid those areas if possible.

What does a travel watch mean in Indiana?

A travel watch in Indiana is coded orange on travel map. People should only travel for essential purposes, like work or an emergency, when a county is under a travel watch. IDHS recommends emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, governments and other organizations.

What does a travel warning mean in Indiana?

A travel warning is coded red on the travel map and is the highest travel alert. During a warning, travel may be restricted to only emergency management workers. People are asked to refrain from all travel, comply with emergency measures, and cooperate with public officials.