Warming centers open in central Indiana ahead of cold night

INDIANAPOLIS — Several warming centers are opening in central Indiana as temperatures are forecasted to make a big drop.

WRTV Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory said wind chill values could be as cold as -15 degrees in some places on Friday morning.

Hoosiers can also call 211 to find additional resources, including some warming centers, if needed.

Here's where you can find warming spaces:

Marion County

During business hours, Indy Parks and Indianapolis Public Library facilities can be used as warming centers, according to the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety.

According to the Indianapolis Winter Contingency Plan, people who are experiencing homelessness are able to visit shelters funded by the city and operated by Wheeler Mission. You can find more information about the plan here.

Hancock County

According to a Facebook post from the Greenfield Police Department, The Landing will open as a warming center from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

You can view more information about the warming centers below:

Monroe County

The City of Bloomington is encouraging residents who are experiencing homelessness to seek shelter and or resources at the following locations:



Beacon/Shalom Community Center: 812-334-5728, 620 South Walnut Street

812-334-5728, 620 South Walnut Street A Friend’s Place : 812-332-1444, 919 South Rogers Street

: 812-332-1444, 919 South Rogers Street Wheeler Mission: 812-333-1905, 215 South Westplex Avenue

812-333-1905, 215 South Westplex Avenue New Hope Family Shelter: 812-334-9840, 301 West Second Street

812-334-9840, 301 West Second Street Amethyst House: 812-336-2812 (men’s house) or 812-336-2666 (women’s house)

812-336-2812 (men’s house) or 812-336-2666 (women’s house) Middle Way House: (24-hour crisis line) 812-336-0846, 338 South Washington Street

Through at least Feb. 23, Bloomington Fire Department stations 1 and 2 are open for temporary warming centers at any time, but overnight accommodations are not available. Masks are required at the fire stations.

Station 1: 226 S. College Ave.

Station 2: 209 Fairfield Drive

Warming stations are also located at the following fire stations in Monroe County: