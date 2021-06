Vic Ryckaert is an enterprise reporter for WRTV’s digital team.

Before joining WRTV in March 2021, Vic covered public safety, government, development, and pretty much everything else for the Indianapolis Star for more than two decades. Vic has a knack for fast, accurate reporting and great story-telling.

A native of Chicago, Vic has a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois, a master's from the University of Illinois--Springfield.