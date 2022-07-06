Back to School: Starts dates at central Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS – The summer is about halfway over for most students, with many schools resuming at the end of July or early August.
Here’s a list of central Indiana school start dates and some other information you may need to know.
Schools are arranged in alphabetical order.
A
- Alexandria Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Anderson Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Attica Consolidated Schools
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Back to school bash Aug. 5
- Avon Community School Corporation
- Start date: July 28
- Transportation
B
- Bartholomew County Consolidated School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
- School start times
- Bus route map
- Beech Grove City Schools
- Start date: July 27
- District/Daily Schedule
- Bishop Chatard High School
- Start date: Aug. 9
- 2022-2023 COVID-19 policy
- Blue River Valley Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Brown County Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Brownsburg Community Schools
- Start date: July 28
- School start times
- School bus app
C
- CA Beard Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Carmel Clay Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Bus stop info on PowerSchool Portal
- District calendar- with specific registration and welcome dates for individual grades
- Caston School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 15
- Back to school night Aug. 11
- Cathedral High School
- Start date: Aug. 11
- Center Grove Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Bus route information in Skyward
- School hours/schedule
- District calendar with back-to-school events
- Centerville-Abington Schools
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Re-entry plan
- Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation
- Start date: July 27
- Transportation
- Clinton Central School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Transportation
- Clinton Prairie School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Cloverdale Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 11
- Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County
- Start date: Aug. 2
- School Bus info
- School supply lists
- Community Schools of Frankfort
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Cowan Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
D
- Danville Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Transportation
- Delaware Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Delphi Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 11
- School supplies
E
- Eastbrook Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 11
- Transportation
- Eastern Howard School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Edinburgh Community School Corporation
- Start date: July 28
- Daily schedules
F
- Fayette County School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Return to school plan
- Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Transportation info
- Franklin Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Bus schedule app
- Franklin Township Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 1
- Supply lists
- Frankton-Lapel Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Frontier School
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Back-to-school press release
G
- Greencastle Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Greensburg Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Greenwood Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
H
- Hamilton Heights School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Hamilton Southeastern Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- In-person instruction plan
- Bus routes available on Skyward
I
- Indianapolis Public Schools
- Start date: Aug. 1
- Uniform policy
K
- Kokomo School Corporation
- Start date for TZ schools: July 28
- Start date for traditional schools: Aug. 3
- Re-entry plan
L
- Lebanon Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Transportation
- Lewis Cass Schools
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Liberty-Perry School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Supply lists
- Logansport Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
M
- Maconaquah School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Transportation
- Marion Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Transportation
- Mill Creek Community School Corporation
- Start date: July 29
- Mississinewa Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 12
- Transportation
- Monroe County Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- School times
- School supplies
- Bus routes on Skyward
- Open house schedule/ meet the teacher nights
- Mooresville Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Immunizations
- Monroe Central
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Supply lists
- MSD of Decatur Township
- Start date: Aug. 1
- Back-to-school plan
- Supply lists
- Bus stop information
- MSD of Pike Township
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Transportation info
- Uniform/dress code policy
- MSD of Lawrence Township
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Transportation
- MSD of Warren County
- Start date: Aug. 10
- MSD of Warren Township
- Start date: July 28
- Transportation
- MSD of Washington Township
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Bus assignments
- School hours
- MSD of Wayne Township
- Start date: July 27
- Transportation
- Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation
- Start date: July 28
- Muncie Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Start times
N
- New Castle Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- School schedules
- Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation (Indian Creek)
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Art supply list
- Noblesville Schools
- Start date: Aug. 1
- Transportation
- Daily schedule/future eLearning days
- Northeastern Wayne Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Supply lists
- North Lawrence Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Transportation
- North Miami Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- North Montgomery Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Transportation
- North Putnam Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Northwestern School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- North White School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 11
O
- Oak Hill United School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
- School supply lists
- Transportation
P
- Perry Township Schools
- Start date: July 27
- Back-to-school guide
- Reopening plan
- Bus stop app
- Peru Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Re-entry plan
- Bus stops
- Plainfield Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Start times
- Bus stop info on PowerSchool Portal
R
- Randolph Central School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Randolph Eastern School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Re-opening plan
- Randolph Southern School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Supply lists
- School lunch information
- Richland-Bean Blossom Community Schools- Edgewood
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Transportation
- School supplies
- Richmond Community Schools
- 9th-grade start date: Aug. 9
- Start date for rest of student body: Aug. 10
- Start times/schedules
- Roncalli High School
- Start date: Aug. 3
- District calendar with orientation and back-to-school events
- Rossville Consolidated School District
- Start date: Aug. 5
- Bus route
- Rush County Schools
- Kindergarten start date: Aug. 2
- Start date: Aug. 3
S
- Shelbyville Central Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Meet the teacher night Aug. 1
- Daily schedule
- Shenandoah School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Sheridan Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Southeast Fountain School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Transportation
- South Henry School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
- South Madison Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Continuous learning plan
- South Montgomery Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- South Putnam Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Southwestern Consolidated School District
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Speedway Schools
- Start date: Aug. 2
T
- Taylor Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Tipton Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 11
- Supply lists
- Bus driver will call about 2 weeks before school to arrange stop
- Tri-County Schools
- Start date: Aug. 11
- Supply lists (newest documents)
- Transportation
- Twin Lakes Schools
- Start date: Aug. 8
U
- Union School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
W
- Western Boone Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Back to school plan
- Western School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Bus route info
- Westfield Washington Schools
- Start date: Aug. 11
- Transportation
- Start times
- Western Wayne Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Back-to-school plan
Y
- Yorktown Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 8
Z
- Zionsville Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 4
- School hours
If your school is not on this list and you would like to include it, email us at wrtvnews@scripps.com.
