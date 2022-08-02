City of Elwood honors Officer Noah Shahnavaz during prayer vigil at Municipal Building

ELWOOD — On Monday, the city of Elwood hosted a vigil to remember the young officer taken too soon while serving his community.

"If it wasn't for Officer Noah saying 'yes' and going forward where many of us would never want to have to go. Many more lives could have been lost," said a pastor speaking at the vigil.

24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz was in his 11th month with the Elwood Police Department. Before joining the department, he served five years in the United States Army.

"If you're anything like me, then your hearts are full of sadness. Your body is full of anger. And your mind is full of confusion," Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. "Thank you to the Shahnavaz family. As the city of Elwood and the Elwood Police Department was lucky enough to have Noah for the past 11 months."

Ripples of pain were evident at the vigil.

"My heart is totally broken. Our community is devastated, gut wrenching," Amy Noone said.

Noone along with a few other women had end-of-watch shirts made for Shahnavaz. Noone said she met him after a minor incident at a gas station.

"Noah came, and I hadn't met him yet, I told him that I was a city employee, Amy. Noah said, 'nice to meet you'," Noone said. "And he was so polite and down-to-earth officer, and I thought that this was the type of police officer we want in our town."

"Officer Shahnavaz will leave a legacy that will never be forgotten," Jones said.

Shanavaz's family attended the vigil but asked to not be on camera during this incredibly difficult time.

Shahnavaz's brothers in blue were there full of emotion, honoring the young hero who they say was a force to be reckoned with.

"His commitment, not only serving our city but serving his great nation. As mayor, it was truly a pleasure to hire Officer Noah Shahnavaz and getting to be able to know him and that infectious smile," said Jones.

Officer Shahnavaz graduated from Fishers High School in 2016 and served in the army for five years. He joined the Elwood Police Department in 2021. He is survived by two siblings and his parents.