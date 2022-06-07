Holcomb sets date for when he'll announce plans to combat inflation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has indicated he will announce his plans on inflation relief as soon as this week.

Holcomb told WRTV that all of the numbers will be made public Friday.

He wouldn’t formally release anything but said he will have more to say about it and relief for Hoosiers that he will be advocating for by Friday.

He said he’s focused on making sure Hoosiers have what’s rightfully theirs.

Holcomb wouldn't say directly whether he planned to tap into the state's multi-billion-dollar reserves but left the possibility open.

“The plans are to tap into what we can afford. And that is what I will be seeking to do," he said. "We will be tapping into what we can afford and I will have more details within the next couple of days. Certainly by Friday.”

