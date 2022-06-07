Watch
DecodeDCPolitics

Actions

Holcomb sets date for when he'll announce plans to combat inflation

'The plans are to tap into what we can afford,' Gov. says
governor eric holcomb
AP Photo/Tom Davies
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Republican governor signaled support for contentious proposals moving through the Legislature that would ban transgender girls from participating in K-12 girls school sports and would place restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)
governor eric holcomb
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 15:48:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has indicated he will announce his plans on inflation relief as soon as this week.

Holcomb told WRTV that all of the numbers will be made public Friday.

He wouldn’t formally release anything but said he will have more to say about it and relief for Hoosiers that he will be advocating for by Friday.

He said he’s focused on making sure Hoosiers have what’s rightfully theirs.

Holcomb wouldn't say directly whether he planned to tap into the state's multi-billion-dollar reserves but left the possibility open.

“The plans are to tap into what we can afford. And that is what I will be seeking to do," he said. "We will be tapping into what we can afford and I will have more details within the next couple of days. Certainly by Friday.”

This story will be updated.

TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!