Indiana Election Results 2022

Todd Young reelected as Indiana senator for a second term, according to ABC News

todd young.png
Photo Provided
FILE: Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana
Posted at 7:49 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 19:49:01-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Incumbent Senator Todd Young (R) has been reelected as Indiana senator for another six-year term, according to ABC News.

Sen. Young won the election to serve a second term as senator. He was first elected in 2016 to fill the seat vacated by a retiring Dan Coats.

Young was contested by Democrat Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.

