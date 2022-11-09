Todd Young reelected as Indiana senator for a second term, according to ABC News

INDIANAPOLIS — Incumbent Senator Todd Young (R) has been reelected as Indiana senator for another six-year term, according to ABC News.
Sen. Young won the election to serve a second term as senator. He was first elected in 2016 to fill the seat vacated by a retiring Dan Coats.
Young was contested by Democrat Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.
