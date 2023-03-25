2 Hoosiers will perform for a Golden Ticket on the American Idol stage this weekend

Dreams of making it big in the music industry will either be supported or set back for two Indiana natives this weekend.

17-year-old Mikenley Brown and 27-year-old Cam Amen will be laying it all on the line for the judges on American Idol Sunday night.

Brown, from New Castle, and Amen, who was born in Anderson, will audition in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Both contestants told WRTV that they’re nervous, but are ready to take the spotlight.

“Being able to be on (the show) feels amazing. It’s surreal and a life-changing moment,” Amen said. “I’ve been working so hard throughout the years just to be able to get myself to sing in front of people, so to know I’m on television singing in front of millions is amazing.”

According to Brown, being on TV while in high school is the best of both worlds.

“You’re still in school and you’re still in your hometown, but you’re doing all these big things besides schoolwork. I feel like I’m living the life of Hannah Montana,” Brown said.

You can see if they’ll be getting Golden Tickets and heading to Hollywood on American Idol Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m.