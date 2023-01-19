Comedian Leslie Jones to perform at Old National Centre in June

INDIANAPOLIS — Leslie Jones, best known for her stint on Saturday Night Live (SNL) will be bringing her show to Indianapolis this June.
Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee, will be live at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Sunday, June 25.
Tickets for the event are on sale beginning Jan. 19 at Ticketpmaster.com.
