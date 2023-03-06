Country music star Sam Hunt to visit Noblesville this summer

NOBLESVILLE — Multi-Platinum country star Sam Hunt has announced his Summer on the Outskirts tour for 2023 and it includes a stop in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center.

Hunt, along with Brett Young and Lily Rose, will take the stage on July 28.

With over 13 billion streams, Hunt’s hits include “23,” “House Party,” “Body Like a Back Road,” and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 10 at 10 a.m. There will be a presale for Verizon Up customers beginning on March 7 at 10 a.m. through March 9 at 9 a.m.

To purchase tickets, visit livenation.com.