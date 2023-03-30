Bryan Adams to headline Carb Day concert at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — Bryan Adams, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in rock,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “He’s full energy all the time in his shows, and we know our fans will love rocking along to hit after hit during his performance.”

Adams has released 17 studio albums and is a Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bryan Adams to Miller Lite Carb Day, bringing the best of 80s rock to the greatest weekend in racing,” Miller Lite Field Marketing Manager Kathy Barton said. “We can’t wait to crack open a cold Miller Lite and enjoy a night to remember on the main stage.”

Soul Asylum, best known for their Grammy Award winning hit "Runaway Train", will also play the Carb Day concert.

Miller Lite Carb Day general admission tickets start at $30. A limited number of concert pit package upgrades that include general admission are available for $55.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com.