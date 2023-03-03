Watch Now
Country star Dierks Bentley to play Ruoff Music Center in July

Dierks Bentley
Mark Humphrey/AP
Dierks Bentley performs during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Dierks Bentley
Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 09:33:05-05

NOBLESVILLE — Country music star Dierks Bentley has announced his Gravel & Gold Tour for the summer and it includes a stop in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center.

Bentley, along with Jordan Davis and Tyler Braden will take to the amphitheater on July 9.

Tickets to the general public go on sale March 17 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.

