Disturbed to close 2023 tour with show at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed will wrap their 2023 North American Tour with a show at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sept. 2.

Along with opening acts Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer, the band will take the stage on Labor Day weekend at the amphitheater, supporting their album Divisive.

The band’s Take Back Your Life Tour will be Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018.

Tickets for all dates on this tour will go on sale here on Friday, Feb 10 at 10 a.m.