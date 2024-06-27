Final wave of state fair free stage concerts announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The final wave of Indiana State Fair free stage concerts have been announced.

Joining the likes of the Newsboys, Beatles tribute band A Hard Day's Night, Gary Allen will be a rock legend, a night dedicated to Latin music and one of the most well-respected guitarist of all-time.

The following are new additions to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule:



84 – Van Halen Tribute | Tuesday, Aug. 6

Buddy Guy | Wednesday, Aug. 7

Latino-Fest feat. Con La Sonora Dinamita de Colombia | Tuesday, Aug. 13

Lita Ford | Saturday, Aug. 17

Other performers scheduled for the free stage include Gladys Knight, Sublime with Rome, Bell Biv Devoe, Yolanda Adams and The Turtles.

