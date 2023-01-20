Heavy metal icons Pantera return to touring, visit Ruoff July 29

NOBLESVILLE — Pantera, one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, have announced their long awaited return to the stage.

In returning, Pantera will make a 20 city run throughout North America — including a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, July 29.

The band lineup includes original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums).

Lamb of God will serve as special guests at the show.

Tickets for this show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.