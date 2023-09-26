Morgan Wallen scheduled to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — One of country music's biggest stars will return to Indianapolis in 2024.

Morgan Wallen, a Male Artist of the Year and CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee is scheduled to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4, 2024.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

The show will feature artists Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins.

Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will feature a registration process for tickets. Registration is open through LiveNation from now through October 1.