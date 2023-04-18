Watch Now
Randy Travis, his band set for appearance at Brown County Music Center

<p>Country/western singer Randy Travis performs as California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and wife Maria Sharpton clap along during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the state Capitol December 9, 2003 in Sacramento, California.</p>
Posted at 11:21 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:21:25-04

NASHVILLE — Country music legend Randy Travis will be visiting the Brown County Music Center in July as part of "The More Life Tour".

Travis will make a special appearance at the show that features a performance of all of his 16 No. 1 hits by the original Randy Travis Band and guest vocalist James Dupré.

Hits from Travis include "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses".

“We are incredibly excited to be back on the road and give Randy’s fans a chance to hear his music live again, and who better to sing his many hits than James Dupré?” said Mary and Randy Travis.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21 throughout Ticketmaster and online at Browncountymusiccenter.com.

