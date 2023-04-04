Symphony on the Prairie returns will numerous tribute acts, 25 total shows

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced their lineup for the 2023 Symphony on the Prairie season on Tuesday.

The series will feature 25 concerts this year.

This year's lineup includes multiple tribute acts, Marshall Tucker Band and Here Come the Mummies.

See the full 2023 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie lineup below (shows with an * feature the ISO):

June

*June 23-24: The Music of Harry Potter

*June 30-July 3: Star-Spangled Symphony

July

*July 7-8: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert featuring the ISO led by former ISO Assistant Conductor Jacob Joyce.

*July 14-15: Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA with Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly leading the ISO

*July 21-22: Broadway under the Stars

July 28-29: Face2Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John

August

Aug. 4: Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston (not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston)

Aug. 5: Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

Aug. 11: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

Aug. 12: Here Come the Mummies with Rock E Bassoon (featuring musicians of the ISO!)

Aug. 18: Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 19: Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show

Aug. 25-26: One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works

September

Sept. 1: Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience

Sept. 2: Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience

Sept. 3: Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band

Gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m. each night unless otherwise noted. The film performances of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11 on the ISO’s website.

A new promotion this year allows for patrons to receive an automatic 10% discount when buying tickets to three or more concerts.