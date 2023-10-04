Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Tyler Childers set to perform at Ruoff Music Center in 2024

Tyler Childers
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Tyler Childers performs during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Tyler Childers
Posted at 2:23 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 14:23:04-04

NOBLESVILLE — Tyler Childers, fresh off the success of his new single "In Your Love" and new album "Rustin' in the Rain", announced tour dates for 2024 today — they include a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Childers will bring the "Mule Pull '24 Tour" to Noblesville on June 27, 2024 along with special guests S.G. Goodman and Adeem The Artist.

To get tickets, fans are being asked to register beforehand to block bots and scalpers.

Registration is open until Sunday, October 8 at midnight.

Fans who purchase tickets and cannot attend will have the option to resell their tickets at the original asking price paid using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW