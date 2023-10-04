Tyler Childers set to perform at Ruoff Music Center in 2024

NOBLESVILLE — Tyler Childers, fresh off the success of his new single "In Your Love" and new album "Rustin' in the Rain", announced tour dates for 2024 today — they include a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Childers will bring the "Mule Pull '24 Tour" to Noblesville on June 27, 2024 along with special guests S.G. Goodman and Adeem The Artist.

To get tickets, fans are being asked to register beforehand to block bots and scalpers.

Registration is open until Sunday, October 8 at midnight.

Fans who purchase tickets and cannot attend will have the option to resell their tickets at the original asking price paid using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange.