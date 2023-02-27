Holiday World & Splashin' Safari named one of best amusement parks in U.S.

SANTA CLAUS — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is being recognized nationally as one of the top amusement parks in the United States.

Holiday World landed on the U.S. News & World Report list of “Top 17 Amusement Parks in the U.S. for 2023.”

The amusement park is located at 452 E. Christmas Blvd. in Santa Claus, Indiana, and is home of the two longest water coasters in the world.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s top attractions include Thunderbird steel rollercoaster, the Voyage and the Cheetah Chase water coaster.

Park-goers receive free soft drinks, sunscreen, Wi-Fi and parking when they travel to Holiday World. Tickets also include admissions to both the amusement and water parks.

Holiday World is open from May - September, but it is only open every day of the month in June and July. The park hours change throughout the season. Ticket prices at the gate are $70. Guests can save on tickets when they purchase them ahead of time at holidayworld.com

Other amusement parks on the list include Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens and Universal Orlando.