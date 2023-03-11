Indiana Flower & Patio Show kicks off

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re interested in sprucing up the outside of your home, you may want to check out the Indiana Flower and Patio Show.

The Flower and Patio show is the oldest and most successful flower show in the U.S. It features showcase gardens crafted by many of Indiana’s premier landscapers, hundreds of finer outdoor living experts and thousands of ideas, solutions and products to take home.

The show kicked off Saturday, March 11, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. It will be open through March 19. Times vary depending on the day.

Some of this year’s contributing landscapers include:



Above and Beyond Companies

Copper Canyon Landscape

Elsie’s Flower Shoppe

Emerald Meadows Landscaping

Livin’ Green Landscaping

McNamara Florist

Seacat Landscaping



The show is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

WRTV viewers can get $4 off tickets by clicking here or by putting in the promo code of ‘WRTV’ on the regular ticketing site.