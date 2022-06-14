Watch
2nd annual Juneteenth celebration scheduled for Saturday at Tarkington Park

Posted at 10:09 PM, Jun 13, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Second Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Tarkington Park.

The event, which is free to the public, will celebrate the liberation of Blacks from bondage, the many successes achieved since emancipation and the rich cultural heritage that continues to thrive.

There will be performances by Arts for Learning of Indiana artists such as Sancocho Drums (African drumming), Epiphany Dance Collective (African Dance), and storyteller Sholar Jackson. Jackson will share the history and significance of Juneteenth with those in attendance.

Local poets Corey Ewing and Januarie York, along with rapper OG Peewill will give spoken word performances.

There will be a variety of activities for the whole family, highlighted by a youth basketball camp hosted by Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings.

A Versiti of Indiana mobile blood unit will be on-site to accept blood donations and to promote the importance of a diverse blood supply.

The highlighted events are scheduled for:

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Youth Basketball Clinic hosted by Tamika Catchings’ Catch the Stars Foundation

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Versiti Blood Center mobile blood drive.

11 a.m. - 11:10 a.m. Emancipation libation opening ceremony led by Anthony Artis (Baba Amoah)

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Juneteenth Performances

In addition to Tea’s Me Community Café, food vendors will include Food Firm Food Truck and Real Brothas. Twenty community groups, nonprofits and service organizations will staff information tables and distribute material about programs and services of community interest.

