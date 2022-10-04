Watch Now
Children's Museum of Indianapolis to host sensory sensitivity night on Oct. 11

Posted at 7:46 PM, Oct 04, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Children’s Museum will host a Sensory Sensitivity Day next week to create a fun experience for visitors with disabilities and/or sensory sensitivities.

From 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the museum will host visitors on a trip through the haunted house and giveaway goody bags and sensory toys.

The event will take place indoors and also includes access to the SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem, American POP and Take Me There: Greece exhibits.

Sensory modifications include softened background music, lighting turned up with no flashing lights, friendly costumes from haunters and a quiet space.

For more information and to reserve your spot visit the Children’s Museum’s website.

