Helping Heroes of America motorcycle ride, car show hits Indy on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, Helping Heroes of America will host their annual event at the American Legion Post 64 at 601 S. Holt Road.

Central Indiana residents can expect to see hundreds of bikers take to Interstate 465 Saturday afternoon as the group raises money for veterans.

The event features a car show, live music, a motorcycle/jeep ride around I-465 and a Harley Davidson giveaway.

Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. and kickstands go up at 2 p.m. for the motorcycle ride.

The car show will last from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the car show, families can watch live music from artist Dave Bray, eat at many local food trucks, shop from local vendors and even go for a helicopter ride.

Families will also be able to pay respects at the Remember Our Fallen display.

All proceeds from the event go to veterans in need.