Watch Now
EntertainmentInside IndyInside Indy Events

Actions

Helping Heroes of America motorcycle ride, car show hits Indy on Saturday

Motorcycles
WRTV / Provided
Motorcycles
Posted at 9:52 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 21:52:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, Helping Heroes of America will host their annual event at the American Legion Post 64 at 601 S. Holt Road.

Central Indiana residents can expect to see hundreds of bikers take to Interstate 465 Saturday afternoon as the group raises money for veterans.

The event features a car show, live music, a motorcycle/jeep ride around I-465 and a Harley Davidson giveaway.

Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. and kickstands go up at 2 p.m. for the motorcycle ride.

The car show will last from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the car show, families can watch live music from artist Dave Bray, eat at many local food trucks, shop from local vendors and even go for a helicopter ride.

Families will also be able to pay respects at the Remember Our Fallen display.

All proceeds from the event go to veterans in need.

TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018