Kevin Hart bringing Reality Check Tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his Reality Check Tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this October.

The tour has more than 70 dates and will also include stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland and more.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and presale tickets start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The event is a "phone-free" event and guests will be asked to secure their phones in Yondr pouches during the event. Guests will still be able to have their phones during the event, but they will only be able to be used in designated areas.

Live National also announced two other comedians bringing their tour to Indianapolis.

Amanda Seales' Back Outside Again tour will stop at the Old National Centre on Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets are on sale now.

Also on Sept. 10, Nick Swardson is bringing his Make Joke From Face Tour to the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre.

Tickets for Swardson's show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.